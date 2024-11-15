S.O.A.S. Apparel and Design in downtown DeKalb under new ownership

S.O.A.S. Apparel and Design is seen Nov. 7, 2024 at 147 N. Second Street, in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – S.O.A.S. Apparel and Design, 147 N. Second St., DeKalb, has changed hands and new leadership is stepping up.

Owner Ashley Erickson is taking the reins from the Lehan and Launer families, who ran the business the past 40 years.

The store’s restructuring decision was announced in a social media post.

“With the support of my family, I’m excited to bring a fresh perspective to S.O.A.S. Apparel and Design while honoring its rich history,” according to the post.

According to its website, S.O.A.S. Apparel and Design serves as a local stop for custom apparel and gift items specializing in embroidery, screen printing and iron-on lettering.

Erickson said she’s excited about this new opportunity and what it means.

“It’s truly an honor to take on this role and continue the incredible legacy that the Lehan and Launer families have built over the past 40 years,” according to the statement. “Their dedication and passion have shaped S.O.A.S. into the beloved brand it is today, and I am so grateful for everything they’ve done to serve our community.”

Erickson expressed a sense of gratitude to the community for its support.

“Thank you all for being a part of this journey,” according to the statement. " Together, we’ll create new possibilities and build an exciting future for S.O.A.S. Apparel and Design.”

The shop’s hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. S.O.A.S. Apparel and Design is closed Sundays and Mondays.