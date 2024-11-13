Johnson: Celebrate the holiday season in Genoa

As the holiday season is kicking off and the grocery stores are stocking their shelves with extra turkeys, potatoes and all trimmings needed for a Thanksgiving feast, the retail stores are putting out trees, lights and gifts for a wrapping delight with wishes for the Holiday season to be warm and bright.

Genoa is in full swing preparing for all the joy the holiday season brings, and we can’t wait for you to join us!

This Saturday, Nov. 16, the Genoa-Kingston Community Thanksgiving committee is collecting turkeys for our Community Thanksgiving with a goal of collecting 750 pounds. Frozen turkey donations are being accepted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St. in Genoa. If you would like to participate, just drive up and drop off a whole frozen turkey where volunteers will be there collecting them to be prepared for the Genoa Kingston Community Thanksgiving Day Meal.

Everyone is invited to join us for the 4th Annual Genoa-Kingston Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Genoa Veterans Home. We are preparing a feast including turkey, with all of the fixings! Don’t worry, we haven’t forgotten about the sides and deserts. Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? Is your family far away or celebrating later in the day? Are you looking to connect and give thanks with friends and neighbors? Join us! This is not a charity event. This is a G-K Community celebration and we would love to spend some time with you! Come alone, bring some friends, or bring the whole family! All are welcome. This is FREE of charge and you won’t have to wash any dishes! For more information call 815-501-4235.

The week after Thanksgiving, the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce will begin our holiday festivities and invite you to our annual “Celebrate the Season” from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 in downtown Genoa. Celebrate the Season is filled with traditional hometown holiday activities, all of which are FREE including a NEW wagon ride, an FFA petting zoo, a warming fire, the GK Jazz Band, hot chocolate, cookies, coffee, photos with Santa and our annual tree lighting ceremony. The evening begins with our Jingle Bell parade at 6 p.m. with the arrival of Santa to Genoa! After the parade will be the lighting of our community Christmas tree next to Heartland Bank & Trust.

The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes the community and with the help of Santa announces this year’s winners of the children’s coloring contest, and the winner of the Merry Main Street competition! Celebrate the Season is magical for Christmas lovers of all ages. There will be tons of free children’s activities including face painting, reindeer food and letters to Santa! Your whole family can get into the sleigh next to the Christmas tree for a photo. With Route 72 closed for the festivities you can find parking on side streets and behind Heartland Bank & Trust, or in the lot on North Genoa Street.

If you don’t get in to see Santa the evening of Celebrate the Season, have no fear. The magic will continue through the month of December as Santa will be in his house every Saturday starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 through Dec. 22. Bring your own camera for pictures. There is no cost to see Santa. Children can also write letters to Santa and put them in the mail slot at his house. Santa also welcomes friendly four-legged friends for photos.

If you would like your child to have a chance to be a winner of the coloring contest, be sure to put their coloring sheet into the large baggie in the mail box at 113 N. Genoa St. before 8 a.m. on Dec. 2. Coloring sheets were sent home from school Genoa-Kingston schools, but can also be found on the Genoa Chamber website www.genoaareachamber.com/ under the Chamber Events tab.

The Genoa-Kingston Christmas Craft Walk takes place for its 50th year this year on Dec. 5 through Dec. 7. The Craft Walk is an annual craft show that features handcrafted and homemade items. Shoppers are invited to visit homes, churches, businesses and other organizations in Genoa and Kingston. The Craft Walk is a unique craft show run by a group of volunteers, and is a non-profit based in Genoa To find out more information on the Genoa Kingston Christmas Craft Walk or to get a map of locations to visit, please visit: www.gkchristmascraftwalk.com/

Would you like to help Illuminate Genoa and decorate your house this holiday season? Send your address in to info@genoaareachamber.com to be included on the Illuminate Genoa Holiday Light Drive address list so everyone knows where to go to view the light displays!

Did you know that the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce sells Gift Certificates that can be used at any of our Chamber Member locations? They make a great gift for teachers, coworkers, bosses or even the hardest to buy for on your list. You can’t go wrong and the receiver can choose to use their certificate for anything that a chamber member sells from a cold beer, ice cream, or bar of soap to an oil change! That’s not all, there’s more: For every $50 you spend on Chamber Gift Certificates before Dec. 23, you will receive a ticket to be included in our Holiday raffle to win a $25 Gift Certificate for yourself! That’s a Gift in itself! If you would like, you can pre order your gift certificates by emailing us at info@genoaareachamber.com.

The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce would like to wish you an amazing Holiday Season! We are grateful for our supportive business and community members that continue to invest in and support Genoa and all of DeKalb County. Be sure to support your small businesses this Holiday season, Explore Genoa and SHOP LOCAL!

Happy Holidays!