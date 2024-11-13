DeKalb library group’s fall book sale begins Friday

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The Friends of the DeKalb Public Library will host a fall book sale to support the library’s materials, programs, and books.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16 and from 1 to 4:45 p.m. Nov. 17 in the library’s lower-level, 309 Oak St.

Books on sale include paperback and hardcover science, gardening, film, fiction, science fiction, history, art, cookbooks, biographies, mysteries and children and teen books. Audiobooks, DVDs, jigsaw puzzles and CDs also will be for sale.

Gently used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles will be accepted for sale at the circulation desk. Videotapes, magazines, textbooks and LPs are not allowed. A $5-a-bag blowout sale will be held Nov. 17.

For information, email friends@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1030.