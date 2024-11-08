Amedeo: Reflecting on first weeks as exec director of DCEDC

My first four weeks as Executive Director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation (DCEDC) have been filled with insightful meetings and events, giving me a deeper understanding of the county’s needs and potential. It has been a wonderful opportunity to connect with local leaders, businesses, and organizations as we work together toward a thriving economic future.

Key events

On Sept. 26, I attended my first DCEDC Quarterly Board Meeting, followed by a meet-and-greet. It was a great opportunity to hear from stakeholders and connect with the Illinois Toll Highway Authority, who engaged the public for input on future projects.

On Sept. 30, I met with representatives from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). I look forward to working together on future infrastructure projects across DeKalb County.

The first week of October was especially engaging. On Oct. 1, I held office hours and met with Christina Kalina of Safe Passage, Elevate Young Professionals, and key local officials like Don Aleksy, Director of Economic Development for Sandwich.

On Oct. 2, I toured Kishwaukee College with President, Dr. Laurie Borowicz and Kayte Hamel, vice president of administration and executive director of the Kishwaukee College Foundation. Their workforce training programs play a critical role in supporting local businesses and helping students transition to four-year degrees. The next day, I met with DeKalb County Supervisor Mary Hess and nonprofit leader Danita Sims to focus on closing workforce training gaps.

Highlighting manufacturing in DeKalb

A major highlight was the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA) “Makers On The Move” tour at Ideal Industries on Oct. 8. Celebrating Ideal Industries’ 100-year legacy in Sycamore was truly inspiring. Their commitment to innovation and community, including the ADA-accessible Connector walking path and new fire station, demonstrates the lasting impact local businesses can have.

Engaging with the business community

I also attended the Sycamore Chamber Board Meeting on Oct. 15 and the JLL Industrial State of the Market Breakfast on Oct. 16, where I gained key insights into logistics and economic trends shaping our region’s future.

Connecting with the community

Wrapping up the month, I participated in Northern Illinois University’s Homecoming activities and the Huskie Hour at Jonamac Orchard. These events solidified my belief in DeKalb County’s incredible potential.

In just four weeks, I’ve already seen the immense possibilities ahead, and I’m excited for what the future holds.