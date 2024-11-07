Steely Dan tribute band to perform Nov. 16 in DeKalb

The inside of DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre )

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will host a concert featuring Steely Dan tribute band The Brooklyn Charmers.

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

The Brooklyn Charmers will perform Steely Dan songs including “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” and “Reelin’ in the Years.” The band recreates Steely Dan’s jazz, rock and soul music blends from the 1970s and 1980s.

The Brooklyn Charmers was founded by Colin Peterik, a pianist, singer and producer. The band’s performances include the harmonies, horn sections and guitar solos from Steely Dan’s most iconic songs.

Tickets cost $27. To buy tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org, call 815-758-1225 or visit the Egyptian Theatre box office.

The Egyptian Theatre is owned and operated by Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

For information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.