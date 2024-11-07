Rooted For Good lists November Grow Mobile food pantry dates

Shaw Local file photo – Donated food and pantry items fill boxes ready for families in need. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

DeKALB – Rooted For Good released a list of November locations for Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.

Rooted For Good is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.

Grow Mobile dates in November: