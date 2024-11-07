DeKalb Township youth committee accepting grant cycle applications

DeKALB – The DeKalb Township Committee on Youth recently announced the deadlines for its upcoming two Committee on Youth Grants cycles.

The application deadlines are Dec. 1 and March 1.

The applications are available to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that offer or intend to offer a project or program aligning with the committee’s goal. The grant applications must be submitted before the deadlines. The funds will be limited to $5,000.

The Township’s Committee on Youth’s mission is to prevent and combat juvenile delinquency by funding programs that provide for underserved and underprivileged DeKalb Township youth and their families well-being.

For information, visit dekalbtownship.org/committee-on-youth/ or call 815-758-8282.