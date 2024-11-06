Republican incumbent Lori Grubbs takes lead in DeKalb County Circuit Clerk race

Republican incumbent Lori Grubbs (left), 53, of Sycamore is seeking her second term in the DeKalb County Circuit Clerk's Office, facing off against Democrat Tammie Shered, 66, of DeKalb. (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – DeKalb County voters in November will choose between a Republican incumbent and a Democratic newcomer for their next circuit clerk, who oversees court record-keeping and other duties.

Republican incumbent Lori Grubbs, 53, of Sycamore is seeking her second term in the office facing off against Democrat Tammie Shered, 66, of DeKalb. The circuit clerk oversees record-keeping inside the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore, and helps people navigate the court system for both civil and criminal cases, among other administrative duties.

As of 10:18 p.m. Tuesday with seven precincts still needing to report, p.m. Tuesday, Grubbs was in the lead with 25,891 votes, or 59%, compared to Shered’s 17,401 votes, or 40%, according to unofficial results posted by the Dekalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

In response to questionnaires from Shaw Local News Network, Grubbs identified implementing more e-records into the office to reduce further costs and expand efficiency as a priority for her next term. In response to the same question, Shered said the office’s budget would be a priority of hers if elected.

Polls close at 7 p.m. and unofficial results are expected to begin trickling in Tuesday night. Race results are not certified until two weeks after the election.

Check back for updates.