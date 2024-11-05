Veterans Day events in DeKalb County 2024

US Army Veteran Dwain Adkins holds a rifle Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, during the DeKalb County 24-Hour Veterans Vigil at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore. The vigil starts at 3 p.m. Friday and will conclude at 3 p.m. Saturday and at least one veteran will stand watch each hour of the vigil. (Mark Busch)

Editor’s note: Is your event not listed here? Email news@daily-chronicle.com by Thursday to get your Veterans Day event in the paper.

SYCAMORE – Veterans Day is Nov. 11, and a number of events to honor military personnel are planned this week and leading up to the day in DeKalb County.