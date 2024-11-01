Author Diane Nilan to visit DeKalb library Nov. 2

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a program for patrons to learn about homelessness from “The Three Melissas: The Practical Guide to Surviving Family Homelessness” author Diane Nilan.

The program will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 2 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Nilan will discuss her experience writing the book and answer questions. Copies of the book also will be available to buy. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.