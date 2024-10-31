NIU STEM Cafe to explore AI’s role in sales, pricing

Northern Illinois University, large red NIU sign outside the Holmes Student Center in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The next Northern Illinois University STEM Cafe will explore artificial intelligence’s integration into sales, pricing and marketing.

The free event will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. Food and drinks will be available to buy.

During the STEM Cafe, attendees can learn about AI’s mainstream marketing and sales adoption, its customers and business effect, and its sales integration benefits and challenges. AI is being used to streamline sales processes, enhance customer interactions and optimize pricing strategies.

The cafe’s featured speaker is Reza Rajabi, an NIU assistant professor of marketing.

Rajabi said although AI often is in the news for its role in high-tech developments and the arts, AI also is becoming mainstream in a wide range of industries, with a focus on pragmatic applications.

“AI in sales and pricing is more than just automation; it’s about creating meaningful connections and insights,” Rajabi said in a news release. “It’s essential to recognize that while AI can offer tremendous benefits, human expertise and judgment remain crucial. I will also discuss the ethical considerations and the need for transparency when implementing AI solutions in sales and pricing.”

NIU STEM Cafes are part of NIU STEAM and are designed to increase public awareness of the critical role that STEM fields play in everyday life.

For information or to register, visit go.niu.edu/stemcafe.