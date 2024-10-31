DeKalb Rotary fundraiser to benefit high school grads

(From left) Pictured at Ollie's Frozen Custard in DeKalb with the DeKalb's newest Rotary member is 100-year-old Army Veteran Paul Carlson, Dr. Dwyer, John Horn, President Christine Johnson, Paul Carlson, Secretary Maria Krull, Sunrise President Norm Walzer, past President Christopher Boyes, Mike Coghlan, Vince Boone, Gene Deisz (retired), and Elizabeth Simon. (Photo provided by Tom Inboden)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Rotary Club will hold a fundraiser to support scholarships for DeKalb High School graduates.

The fundraiser will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Inboden’s Meats, 1106 N. First St., DeKalb.

The fundraiser will feature hors d’oeuvres and a wine tasting. Tickets cost $30 per person or $25 for groups of two or more. To buy tickets, call 815-756-5852. Walk-ins are welcome.

“I think we needed Ollie’s Custard to help us plan our Wine Tasting and Hors d Oeuvres at Inboden’s Meats,” DeKalb Rotary member Paul Carlson said in a news release.