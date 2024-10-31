DeKalb Rotary fundraiser to benefit high school grads

DeKALB – The DeKalb Rotary Club will hold a fundraiser to support scholarships for DeKalb High School graduates.
The fundraiser will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Inboden’s Meats, 1106 N. First St., DeKalb.
The fundraiser will feature hors d’oeuvres and a wine tasting. Tickets cost $30 per person or $25 for groups of two or more. To buy tickets, call 815-756-5852. Walk-ins are welcome.
“I think we needed Ollie’s Custard to help us plan our Wine Tasting and Hors d Oeuvres at Inboden’s Meats,” DeKalb Rotary member Paul Carlson said in a news release.