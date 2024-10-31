DeKalb man charged with armed violence in auto dealership stabbing

Law enforcement officers talk Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, outside of the Brian Bemis Toyota car dealership in DeKalb after responding to a stabbing where multiple employees were injured. The incident ended after police shot the man wielding the knife authorities said. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – Authorities announced criminal charges Thursday for a DeKalb man who was shot by police a week ago after he allegedly attacked multiple employees with a knife inside a car dealership.

Charles M. Tripicchio, 32, is charged with armed violence, a Class X felony. He’s also charged with attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and misdemeanor aggravated assault, according to the DeKalb Police Department.

Police said Tripicchio had been released from DeKalb County Jail Oct. 10, and was on pretrial release supervision for pending charges for domestic violence at the time of the dealership attack.

Tripicchio remains hospitalized as of Thursday from his injuries after two DeKalb police officers shot him during the midday stabbing Oct. 23.

Law enforcement officers gather Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, outside of the Brian Bemis Toyota car dealership in DeKalb after responding to a stabbing where multiple employees were injured. The incident ended after police shot the man wielding the knife authorities said. (Mark Busch)

Police have said Tripicchio refused orders to put down the knife he was using to attack employees at Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb, 1890 Sycamore Road. He advanced toward police with the weapon, and they shot him, according to the DeKalb Police Department.

One employee suffered stab wounds to their hand, authorities said. All employees were treated by paramedics on the scene and were not hospitalized.

When Tripicchio is released from the hospital, he’s expected to be booked at DeKalb County Jail pending the new charges. He’s in police custody while he receives treatment, according to the DeKalb Police Department.

Two DeKalb police officers have been placed on administrative duty, meaning they won’t do field work, pending an investigation by Illinois State Police into their use of force actions.

This is a developing story which will be updated.