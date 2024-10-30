Manufacturer to annex 147 acres into DeKalb city for ‘Project Midwest’

A manufacturer has proposed building a new 1.3 million-square-foot warehouse facility on 147 acres of land owned by 3M on DeKalb’s south side, city documents show. The development, referred to as “Project Midwest” in documents released ahead of Monday’s DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, would be built on the northeast corner of Peace Road and Fairview Drive, DeKalb. (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

DeKALB – Plans for a manufacturing development spanning 147 acres at the northeast corner of Peace Road and Fairview Drive were met favorably by DeKalb city leaders Monday as officials moved to annex the property into the city.

The applicant, Mohr Acquisitions, sought not only annexation into the city of DeKalb but also development agreement, rezoning and concept plans approvals to help accommodate logistics, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and warehouse uses. The land is owned by 3M, documents show.

A proposed 1.3 million-square-foot development, referred to as “Project Midwest”, would stretch north to south on the site, and a future facility expansion of 228,480 square feet is in talks for the north end of the building, city documents show.

“That’s comparable to Ferrara [Candy Co.],” City Manager Bill Nicklas said.

One such concern raised at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting held last week was traffic.

Nicklas said all site improvements would be paid for at the expense of the developer, who is required to have a traffic study completed.

“Roadway improvements will be required along Fairview Drive and Peace Road,” Nicklas said.

The city in 2023 completed its scheduled improvements at Peace Road and Fairview Drive.

City staff have said roadwork at Peace Road and Fairview Drive was done with the understanding that developers would take up a share of the costs by picking up where the city stopped with improving the corridor.

Also at the meeting, the City Council unanimously backed the applicant’s requests for rezoning and concept plan approvals along with a development agreement.

The City Council’s decision this week is not the final say on the matter. The site will require annexation to the Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District, as well as preliminary and final development plan approvals by both the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council.