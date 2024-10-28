Proposed manufacturing development could bring 200 more jobs to DeKalb

A manufacturer has proposed building a new 1.3 million-square-foot warehouse facility on 147 acres of land owned by 3M on DeKalb’s south side, city documents show. The development, referred to as “Project Midwest” in documents released ahead of Monday’s DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, would be built on the northeast corner of Peace Road and Fairview Drive, DeKalb. (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

DeKALB – Plans for a 1.3 million-square-foot manufacturing development dubbed “Project Midwest” cleared an initial hurdle before a DeKalb advisory panel this week.

The DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission took up for consideration a petition to annex, rezone and have a concept plan approved for an estimated 147-acre site at the northeast corner of Peace Road and Fairview Drive near the Park 88 business park.

The building would stretch north to south on the site, and a future building expansion of 228,480 square feet is in talks for the north end of the proposed building, city documents show.

Jamie Krupp spoke on behalf of Mohr Acquisitions, saying his client is excited for this project.

“It’s a very good process working with city staff,” Krupp said. “We’re not seeking any variances from the [Unified Development Ordinance]. It’ll be a first-class facility.”

Once built, the development would employ between an estimated 150 and 200 people, project leaders said.

Krupp remained mum about the end user for the property, which is owned by 3M.

“This is consistent with development trends in the area and will further enhance DeKalb’s reputation as a hot spot for industrial activity,” Krupp said.

DeKalb resident Richard Larson said he’s concerned about the proposed access points to the development along Fairview Drive. He urged the city to declare Macom Drive as the primary access point to the project.

Plans for the development propose two access points off of Fairview Drive, city documents show.

“Fairview Drive is a two-lane blacktop road that developed over time,” Larson said. “It was originally a gravel road. It was never properly constructed as a highway. As it exists today, it simply is comprised of layers of pavement and then blacktop over it. It is not amenable to truck traffic to any degree or standard, certainly or standard.”

City Engineer Zac Gill said the project requires that the petitioner submit a traffic impact study to help figure out how to shore up any deficiencies.

“Any externalities will be dictated by that traffic impact study,” Gill said.

City Planner Dan Olson said the development should be a big positive to the city.

The site has adequate access to nearby utilities, officials said.

The advisory panel’s decision is not the final say on the matter. The site will require annexation to the Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District, as well as preliminary and final development plan approvals by both the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council.