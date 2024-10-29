Evsie girls clothing store in DeKalb closed for good

DeKALB – It’s the end of an era for girls clothing brand store Evsie and its DeKalb location at 2451 Sycamore Road.

According to a social media announcement, the girls shop closed on Friday, Oct. 25.

“Our store and the rest of our Evsie stores will be closed by the start of next year,” the store said in a post. “We are sadden by the news but we want to leave knowing the journey was worth it. We have had the best time getting to serve our community and have nothing but the best memories of our time here.”

In an on-brand decision, Evsie went out of business in style by hosting a final sale Friday, where everything in store was sold for only $4.95.

The team at Evsie expressed thanks to the community for being part of the store’s journey.

“The community has been so supportive and we have loved every second of this adventure with you all,” the store said in a post. “From our fashion shows to being at our local farmers market, we have connected with the community and had so much fun in the process. We couldn’t have done it without you all. Getting to know all these girls and enjoy getting your outfits for picture day, spring concerts, and graduations has been one of the best parts of this.”