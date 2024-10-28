Illinois Community Credit Union merging: What this means for DeKalb, Sycamore locations

DeKALB – Illinois Community Credit Union (ICCU) is in the process of merging with Credit Union 1 later this year, a move its representatives said is meant to better serve its clients.

The credit union’s decision is effective Dec. 31.

When contacted with additional questions, a representative for ICCU declined to comment, deferring to information on its website.

The operation of the two credit unions will remain the same – at least for now.

Clients are advised to keep using the existing ICCU branches in DeKalb, Sycamore and Plano through the merger effective date or until notified that access has been granted to any additional Credit Union 1 locations.

While Credit Union 1 ATMs may be accessible for anyone to use, there will be a fee assessed to clients of ICCU prior to Dec. 31, 2024, according to its website. After the merger effective date, clients will have access to Credit Union 1 ATMs at no charge along with more than 90,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide.

There are a number consumer benefits to the merger, including a full suite of business banking options, instant-issue debt cards for lost or stolen cards, tap-to-pay debt and credit cards, and more.

According to its website, the credit union has advised clients that their routing number will remain the same for now, but more information will be provided after the merger’s effective date. In a similar manner, ICCU clients will continue to use their online/mobile banking platform through Dec. 31, 2024. Around that time, clients will be able to switch to Credit Union 1′s digital banking platform and mobile app.

Under Credit Union 1, all ICCU accounts will remain federally insured by the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund, which is backed by the U.S. Government and managed by the National Credit Union Administration, according to its website.