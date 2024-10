The inside of DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre )

DeKalb – The Egyptian Theatre will host a screening of the 2002 movie “Scooby-Doo” as part of the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce’s Spooktacular event.

The free screening will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at the theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

The Egyptian Theatre is owned and operated by Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

For information, call 815-758-1215 or visit egyptiantheatre.org.