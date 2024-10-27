Letter: Join me in supporting local newspapers

Dear Editor:

I read four or five newspapers a day. I trust newspapers, more than random websites and podcasts, to report actual news.

We have been getting the Daily Chronicle as a digital-only ever since they decided, out of economic necessity, to drop home delivery. But they still deliver by mail (the U.S. Postal Service being another underfunded entity) and my wife requested that we re-start getting the physical paper.

I look forward to it.

All towns – and especially small towns – function better when there’s a local newspaper to report on what’s going on. What happened at the school board meeting? What happened at the city council/county board meeting? Who else is going to report this to us? A podcast?

Please join me in supporting our local newspapers. If you can afford Netflix/cable you can support your community. You don’t need to get the paper version; digital is fine, too.

I would rather listen to/read journalists who care about what they’re reporting than people who just want to monetize their clicks.

Max Sinclair

DeKalb