Letter: Appointed city clerk ensures responsible record-keeping

To the editor:

I am writing to express my support for making the office of City Clerk in DeKalb an appointed position.

Recent clerks have struggled to fulfill their duties, with some not completing their terms, and our most recent clerk was removed for failing to comply with Illinois statute. The role is too important to leave to chance, and the city needs someone with professional accountability.

By appointing the City Clerk, the position would be filled by a qualified individual who is answerable to the city council, ensuring professional responsibility and immediate accountability. The City Clerk is not a policy maker and should not interpret their duties as such. Instead, this procedural role should be managed under the oversight of the elected officials whom voters have chosen to govern.

One of the City Clerk’s most important duties is maintaining records of all municipal meetings and activities. Failing to do so could lead to legal violations. The expectation is simple: show up for work and fulfill your duties. If an appointed City Clerk fails to do so, there would be clear consequences, which is crucial for maintaining the integrity of our city’s records and ensuring compliance with the law.

I will be voting in favor of this change and encourage my fellow DeKalb residents to do the same.

Ensuring the City Clerk is appointed will bring much-needed professionalism and accountability to this essential role in our local government.

Sincerely,

Brian R. Scholle

DeKalb