DeKalb’s Jacob Barraza wins Harlem Regional: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Oct. 26

Boys cross country

Class 3A Harlem Regional: At Kieselburg County Forest Preserve, DeKalb took seventh, missing qualifying by one spot despite Jacob Barraza’s first-place individual finish in 15:23.26.

The Barbs finished with 165 points, behind Hononegah’s 136.

Barraza advances to the Lake Park Sectional at 2 p.m. Nov. 2.

Class 2A Belvidere North Regional: At Belvidere, Kaneland finished two points away from a title behind Dixon, while Sycamore was in third.

The Knights had three of the top four runners - Evan Nosek (second, 15:12.65), Carson Kaiser (third, 15:20.82) and Evan Whildin (fourth, 15:22.37).

Corey Goff took 10th to lead Sycamore in 15:55.41, while Kaiden Von Schnase was 14th in 16:08.18.

Both send their full teams to next week’s Kaneland sectional.

Class 1A Seneca Regional: At Seneca, Hinckley-Big Rock’s Caden Hageman was fifth in 17:32.8 to qualify for the Alleman Sectional.

Girls cross country

Class 3A Harlem Regional: At Kieselburg County Forest Preserve, DeKalb advanced to the Lake Park Sectional with its fifth-place showing.

Alex Schwantes led the Barbs in 19:01.73, taking 10th. Maret Siblik was 23rd for the Barbs, finishing in 20:09.06.

Class 2A Belvidere North Regional: At Belvidere, Kaneland took fifth to advance to the sectional next week at Kaneland, while Sycamore fell short of qualifying as a team.

Danielle Bower paced the Knights in ninth place, finishing in 19:12.84. Graycen Cole was 24th in 20:44.57.

Layla Janisch finished in 11th in 19:27.56, leading five Sycamore qualifiers.

Class 1A Seneca Regional: At Seneca, Genoa-Kingston took second to qualify for the Alleman sectional.

Emma James took 10th for the Cogs in 21:36.4, while Gracie Zapatka was 12th in 22:20.3. Madyson McDowell was 14th in 22:35.5.