Kaneland softball finishes South Carolina trip with a win: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep softball

Kaneland 5, Johnson Central 4: At Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Natalie Naab had two hits and drove in two runs in the Knights’ win.

Riley Cooper allowed three hits and an earned run to pick up the win.

The Knights went 4-1 on their southern swing and are 7-1 on the year as they return to Maple Park to face West Aurora on Monday.

Sandwich 3, Indian Creek 1: At Shabbona, Avery Boehne struck out five in five innings of four-hit ball in the loss.

She allowed two runs, one earned. She also had one of the two hits for the Timberwolves and scored their lone run. Madison Boehne had the other IC hit.

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 4, Rochelle 1: At Genoa, Ally Poegel, Sam Wendt, Ayva Hernandez and Jaida Modesto scored as the Cogs moved to 3-2.

Winnebago 7, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Winnebago, the Royals dropped their season opener.

Prep baseball

Sandwich 25, Indian Creek 0: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves were no-hit in the three-inning loss.