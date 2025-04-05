April 04, 2025
Sycamore Community Expo and Hiring Fair is Saturday

Bring the family to meet local business owners, enter to win prizes

By Shaw Local News Network
Welcome to Sycamore, Illinois sign on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Welcome to Sycamore, Illinois sign on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – Those on the job hunt and looking to have a little fun while they’re at it are welcome to the Sycamore Community Expo and Hiring Fair, a family-friendly event on Saturday.

The free expo runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sycamore Community Center, 480 S. Airport Road. Free parking also is available.

The event is co-hosted by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce and the Sycamore Park District.

Attendees can meet local business owners, enter to win raffle prizes, enjoy games for children and more.

