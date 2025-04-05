Sycamore Community Expo and Hiring Fair is Saturday

Welcome to Sycamore, Illinois sign on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – Those on the job hunt and looking to have a little fun while they’re at it are welcome to the Sycamore Community Expo and Hiring Fair, a family-friendly event on Saturday.

The free expo runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sycamore Community Center, 480 S. Airport Road. Free parking also is available.

The event is co-hosted by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce and the Sycamore Park District.

Attendees can meet local business owners, enter to win raffle prizes, enjoy games for children and more.