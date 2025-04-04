Sycamore Music Boosters to hold mattress sale fundraiser April 6

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Music Boosters will host a mattress sale fundraiser on Sunday, with proceeds going to help Sycamore music students purchase uniforms and equipment and provide scholarships.

The fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 6 at the Sycamore Community Center, 480 Airport Road.

Participants can browse and buy various name-brand mattresses, bedding accessories, and bed frames. The beds will cost 10 to 40% below retail prices. Sales representatives can walk participants through the delivery options.

The Sycamore Music Boosters supports students in kindergarten through 12 music programs offered within Sycamore School District 427.

For information, visit sycamoremusicboosters.com or the boosters social media pages.