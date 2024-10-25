Autumn Craft and Treasures Market returns for 2 days at Sycamore Pumpkin Fest

2021 Autumn Craft and Treasure Market (Photo provided by the Sycamore Music Boosters )

SYCAMORE – The Autumn Craft and Treasures Market will return during the final two days of the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival to support the Sycamore Music Boosters.

The market will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Sycamore High School Field House, 427 Spartan Trail.

The craft show will feature more than 100 craft fair vendor booths offering various items including jewelry, art, food, pet paraphernalia, textiles, spices, home decorations and homemade pies.

Student volunteers will help vendors set up their booths. Attendees can receive free golf cart rides to and from their vehicles. Parking is free. The event also will offer food, beverages and desserts.

Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for seniors and students. Children ages 5 and younger can attend for free.

The Sycamore Music Boosters supports music programs for students in kindergarten through 12th grade within Sycamore School District 427.

For information, visit sycamoremusicboosters.com.