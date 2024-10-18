DeKalb recognizes city public works director’s 34 years of service

Bryan Faivre is seen Oct. 14, 2024, holding an honorary street sign, which dons his name, during a DeKalb City Council meeting. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – DeKalb Public Works Director Bryan Faivre was bestowed with special recognition from the mayor and members of the City Council this week for his years of service to the city.

Faivre is preparing to cap off his 34th year of service working as an employee for the city’s public works department.

Faivre’s run as the head of the city’s public works department won’t officially end until Dec. 31.

Faivre said he is grateful for the opportunity he’s had to serve the city over the years.

“There’s not enough words for me to express my gratitude for the city of DeKalb,” Faivre said. “I loved every second of working for the city of DeKalb. I really did. It was an honor and a privilege, and all the people I’ve worked with over the years – I loved it. I loved it. I’m going to miss it. But [I’m] on to bigger and better things.”

To commemorate his time on city staff, Faivre was presented by City Manager Bill Nicklas with a plaque and an honorary street sign denoting, “Faivre Way.”

Nicklas said he’s proud to have had the opportunity to get to know Faivre over the years.

“What I admire most about him is – and I think this speaks to his character – is that he always does the right thing, and he doesn’t care whether anybody is looking,” Nicklas said. “That’s who he is. That’s the kind of work that he’s done. All of us love him as a member of our city family.”

As public works director, Faivre has been responsible for overseeing the city’s water supplies, storm sewer system, right of ways, aviation, engineering and transportation services.

Mayor Cohen Barnes gave kudos to Faivre for what he’s done for the city.

“They don’t make many like that,” Barnes said. “There is no doubt about it.”