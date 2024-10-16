NIU Greek life center will be ‘transformational’ to DeKalb neighborhood, says university official

Matt Streb, chief strategy officer for NIU, gives remarks at the Oct. 14, 2024, meeting of the DeKalb City Council. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – A Northern Illinois University official told DeKalb city leaders this week that when a new building dedicated to Greek life is built on the city’s north side, it will be “transformational for that neighborhood.”

DeKalb city leaders this week gave their go ahead to the NIU Real Estate Foundation to rezone land for what officials have said is set to be the “largest privately funded project” in university history behind only Barsema Hall.

The NIU Center for Greek Life is planned for the vacant lot at the intersection of West Hillcrest Drive and Blackhawk Road after a separate proposal by DeKalb County Community Gardens was rescinded. The closing of the property’s sale is set for next week, officials said.

Matt Streb, chief strategy officer at NIU, said he’s ecstatic to have the city’s support.

“We’re very, very excited about this project,” Streb said. “We think it’s going to be transformational for you. I think it’s going to be transformational for that neighborhood.”

It marks the latest step in a plan for the university to purchase and redevelop a north side city-owned lot for a center devoted to Greek life.

In July, a real estate purchase agreement was approved between the City Council and the NIU Foundation for the lot.

University leaders have said the facility is meant to help drive and maintain student membership in Greek life.

The facility also will serve as a space for students to prepare for exams, complete projects and engage in group discussions related to academics, according to city documents.

University leaders have said some fraternities and sororities do not have a space to call their own, while others do.

The facility, once built, would provide all Greek life students with a space to gather, according to city documents.

The City Council backed the plan in a pair of 7-0 votes Monday. First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada was absent. The NIU Foundation will be required to submit a final development plan, along with lighting, landscape and engineering plans for consideration, prior to the start of any construction.

Making the plan into a reality is still a ways off, however. Officials have previously said construction could begin in 2028, after the university hauls out an expected and extensive fundraising campaign.

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes gave credit to where he believes it is due, saying NIU leaders deserve praise for this.

“It’s been staggering when you start looking at all that we’ve been able to accomplish in a short period of time,” Barnes said. “I know that’s a lot to President [Lisa] Freeman’s leadership, but the leadership of [Streb,] too. So, [I] definitely want to say thank you. [I’m] really excited about moving forward on this project.”