Letter: Give us more warning for DeKalb Corn Classic route

This year’s Corn Classic, while an exciting event for participants, left me and others angry.

Residents living in the Ellwood neighborhood and attending local sites of worship such as the Newman Center were inadequately informed of the race route.

I’ve received notification exactly once in the race’s six-year history; neighbors I polled informally this year received no notice either. This included those directly on the race route and those who were not on the route but whose streets were blocked by closures.

The problem was exacerbated by poorly trained volunteers who were unable to direct those trying to reach their homes or morning commitments.

It is possible to do better, as we in the Ellwood neighborhood have experienced with events such as NIU Homecoming.

I hope that the city of DeKalb will refuse permits for the DeKalb Corn Classic until planners present a proposal for improving access and information for residents.

I support the race and appreciate that it is a fun and healthy activity for many – I don’t want to be a spoilsport. I simply ask for significantly better organization.

Amy Levin

DeKalb