DeKalb 7th Ward meeting set for Oct. 24

FILE – DeKalb 7th Ward Alderman John Walker speaks at an event in August. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – DeKalb 7th Ward residents are invited to a ward meeting led by Alderman John Walker.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Red Roof Inn and Suites business room, 1212 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Admission to the meeting is free.

The meeting features discussions on opportunities, concerns, and issues in DeKalb. Walker will provide opening remarks. Time also will be allotted for resident comment. Attendees can record or livestream the meeting.

Participants are asked to email discussion topics to john.walker@cityofdekalb.com.