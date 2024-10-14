Violinist Kara Eubanks to perform ‘Evening of Encores’ concert in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center will host an “Evening of Encores” concert Wednesday featuring violinist Kara Eubanks.

The free concert will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the history center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore.

Eubanks will perform romantic and classical eras music. Goodwill donations also will be accepted. Due to limited seating, registration is encouraged to attend. To register, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org.

“We are honored to partner with such a talented musician that has a strong local connection,” DeKalb County History Center Executive Director Michelle Donahoe said in a news release. “The History Center is thankful for this opportunity, as it will showcase Eubanks’ talent, but it also shows how music is part of our local history.”

Eubanks was member of the Civic Orchestra of Chicago, Paris Fontainebleau Chamber Orchestra, New York City DiCapo Opera, and Andrew Jackson Jihad and Troubled Hubble. She taught music at Northern Illinois University, the Japan-Seattle Suzuki Institute, the Willamette Violin Academy, the CUNY Brooklyn Conservatory and the Oregon Suzuki Institute.

Eubanks is a Sycamore Music Hall of Fame inductee. She released her debut solo E.P. “Something Might Otherwise Have Profitably Happened” in 2023.

For information, call 815-895-5762.