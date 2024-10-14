DeKalb History Center cooking classes begin Nov. 6 in Sycamore

Part of the new exhibit “Food: Gathering Around the Table,” now open at the DeKalb County History Center in Sycamore. The DeKalb County History Center will hold two cooking classes this November at the Sycamore Hy-Vee. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center will hold “Historic Recipes in Today’s Kitchen” and “Pasta Making Class with Chef Michael Haines” cooking classes this November.

“We love to explore different ways to learn about history,” DeKalb County History Center executive director Michelle Donahoe said in a news release. “These two cooking classes will not only be fun and educational, but they will have a special historic perspective.”

The history center currently has an exhibit, “FOOD: Gathering Around The Table,” that is all about food and its historic impact in the DeKalb County community.

The cooking classes include:

Historic Recipes in Today’s Kitchen: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore. Attendees will be able to learn about how pork was prepared, cooked and preserved in the 1800s. The class will be led by Mary Gorski, the American Culinary Federation Chicago Chefs president. The class costs $5. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing.

Pasta Making Class with Chef Michael Haines: 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at Hy-Vee. Participants can learn how to make, roll out, and shape homemade pasta dough. Attendees also will be able to tase homemade pasta sauces. A wine tasting is available after the cooking is completed. The class will be led by chef Michael Haines. The class costs $10. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing.

For information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762.