Jacob Barraza wins in Sterling, Sycamore boys win in Belvidere: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Oct. 12

Boys cross country

Sterling Invite: At Hoover Park, Jacob Barraza won by more than 19 seconds, finishing in 16:01.4 to help DeKalb take fifth.

Nathan Tumminaro was 14th for the Barbs in 17:05.3.

Black Sail Invitational: At Belvidere, the Sycamore boys won with 51 points, led by Corey Goff’s fifth-place finish in 15:45.87.

Logan Jones was sixth in 15:56.8 while Lucas Miller was 12th in 16:18.32.

Genoa-Kingston took 13th. Gabriel Pena was 40th in 17:15.53.

Girls cross country

Sterling Invite: At Hoover Park, Alex Schwantes took second in 19:18.9 to help DeKalb take fourth.

The Barbs finished with 112 points, while Kaneland was sixth with 155.

Danielle Bower led the Knights in 19:42.6, taking seventh.

Black Sail Invitational: At Belvidere, Sycamore was sixth with 160 points, one point ahead of Genoa-Kingston.

Layla Janisch was eighth in 19:18.64 for Sycamore. Emma James took 18th for the Cogs, finishing in 20:18.7.

Boys soccer

Sycamore 7, Morris 1: At Sycamore, Gavin Crouch scored three times and Aiden Sears had two goals and two assists as the Spartans (13-6-1, 8-1) took control of the Interstate 8 with the win.

Morris beat Kaneland earlier in the week, handing the Knights their second conference loss. Sycamore and Kaneland split the regular season meetings.

Rocco Lomonaco and Ethan Smith also scored for Sycamore.

Volleyball

Indian Creek 2, Hiawatha 0: At Newark, the Timberwolves won 25-18, 25-21 to take third in the Little 10 Conference Tournament.

Paloma Cardenas had three kills and five digs, Allie Peterson had 10 digs and five kills, Mia Riffell had 12 digs and Izzy Turner had seven assists and five aces.