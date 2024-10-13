‘Holiday Dreams, A Spectacular Holiday Cirque’ to perform in DeKalb

FILE – Northern Illinois University's Convocation Center in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University Convocation Center will host a performance of “Holiday Dreams, A Spectacular Holiday Cirque.”

The show will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the convocation center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

“Holiday Dreams” tells the story of a mischievous elf who thinks he mailed himself to a tropical island but finds himself delivered to the wrong address. The show features projection mapping, holiday music, holograms, lasers, cirque performers, acrobats and daredevils.

Tickets are available at bit.ly/niuconvospecialevents.

For information, visit holidaydreamsshow.com.