Elgin man charged with aggravated DUI after tow truck driver struck

An Elgin man faces multiple DUI charges after his car struck a tow truck operator about four miles northeast of Genoa Saturday night, according to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

About 10 p.m. Carlos Obando Bustos, 30, of Elgin was southbound on New Lebanon Road, north of Allen Road, in his black Mazda 3, according to the release. At the same time, a tow truck driver was loading a disabled vehicle. Bustos failed to slow down or move over to avoid a tow truck operator, striking the operator.

Bustos did not stop or attempt to call emergency services afterward, according to the release.

The tow truck operator followed Bustos for more than five minutes while calling emergency services, according to the release, after which Bustos stopped and was contacted by Kane County sheriff’s deputies, who detained him until DeKalb County deputies could arrive.

Bustos was charged with aggravated DUI, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, driving without a license and driving without insurance, according to the release. He was released with a notice to appear.

The tow truck operator was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin by Hampshire EMS.