Casino Night fundraiser to support DeKalb Catholic school

DeKALB – St. Mary’s Catholic School in DeKalb will host its second annual Casino Night fundraiser to support the school.

The fundraiser will be from 6 to 11 p.m. Nov. 16 at the school, 210 Gurler Road, DeKalb.

Participants can play casino games for raffle tickets to win prizes. The fundraiser includes $50 of casino chips, two cash bars, a raffle ticket, music, dancing and a silent auction. Desserts and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Attendees also will be able to buy a gold ticket. The ticket can go toward one of two vacation options. The first vacation is intended for a family of four. The second option will be available for an adult couple. The gold tickets cost $100.

Tickets cost $50. To buy tickets or raffles, donate or register for the auction, visit smscasino2024.givesmart.com.

St. Mary Catholic School provides education for students in preschool through eighth grade and has focused on academic excellence, personalized attention and Christian values since 1913.