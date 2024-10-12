Sleep disorders seminar set for Oct. 15 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a seminar for patrons to learn about children with neuroatypical behaviors and sleep disorders.

The seminar will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The free seminar is for adults.

Participants will be able to learn about when to suspect a sleep disorder in neuroatypical children and how specialists treat it. Attendees also can ask questions about adult and neuroatypical children sleep disorders. The seminar will be led by Dr. Kirstin Mock, a OSF Healthcare family and sleep medicine physician. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.