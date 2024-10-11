Sycamore elementary school accepting fun fair raffle donations

SYCAMORE – South Prairie Elementary School is accepting raffle prize donations from local businesses for its annual fun fair.

The fair will be held Feb. 7.

The fair features an obstacle course, games, cake walk, prize basket raffle, and face painting. Proceeds from the fair will support the school’s parent-teacher organization.

The raffle donations also will aid various PTO initiatives, such as classroom activities, field trips, school technology expansion, and equipment for music, art and physical education classes. The donations can be intended for children or adults.

For information or to donate, call 224-402-2070 or email m.schaeffer102690@gmail.com.