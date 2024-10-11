DeKalb library to unveil history of ‘Dracula’ on Oct. 15

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a program for patrons to explore Bram Stoker’s novel “Dracula.”

The program will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The free program is for teens and adults.

Attendees will be able to discuss the novel’s cultural inspirations, its adaptations and Stoker’s biography. The program also features a screening of the 1931 movie “Dracula.” No registration is required to attend.

For information, email thomask@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.