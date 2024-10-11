After surviving breast cancer and a new job, this DeKalb woman helped fire victims recover

Athena Award recipient Jennifer Yochem reacts as she takes the stage for her acceptance speech during the Athena and Women of Accomplishment awards reception hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at the Egyptian Theatre. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – Jennifer Yochem never dreamed of the turn of events that life would take after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis and starting a new job in the last two years.

Yochem, who was named the 2024 Athena Award recipient Thursday during a DeKalb Chamber of Commerce event, said being recognized for her contributions to the community means a lot to her.

“Gosh, I’m flabbergasted,” Yochem said during the reception Thursday at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb. “Never would I have ever imagined to be up on this stage.”

The Athena Award is designed to “celebrate amazing women who live or work in DeKalb and help other women become strong leaders,” according to the DeKalb Chamber. “These women not only do great work in their jobs but also give back to their communities by making life better for others.”

Yochem serves as community services coordinator for the city of DeKalb where she manages the federal community development block grant, supporting low-income homeowners and collaborating with social service agencies. She also helped spearhead the city’s disaster relief efforts after an apartment fire along Kimberly Drive. Prior to joining city staff, Yochem spent 15 years at the Housing Authority of DeKalb County helping families find affordable housing and leading community initiatives.

Yochem said leaving the Housing Authority of DeKalb County made for a scary change and it was happenstance that she ended up at the city of DeKalb, but she is grateful for the opportunity.

“I appreciate things differently now,” Yochem said. “I see things differently. I really enjoy what I do now. I get to work with different nonprofits. I get to work with our community. I get to give back. I get to support people that are struggling. I really, really enjoy that. It’s good work, and I appreciate it.”

This year’s Athena Award finalists were Celine Bennetts of Mary Kay Cosmetics, Jeanine Holcomb of the Egyptian Theatre, Sabrina Nicholson of Northwestern Medicine, and Cortney Strohacker of the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Athena Award is an international award program that honors women who strive to serve as a mentor or role model for helping women reach their full leadership potential.

The DeKalb Chamber also highlighted Thursday its Women of Accomplishment program, which seeks to honor retired local women who continue to be leaders and mentors within the community.

This year’s Woman of Accomplishment honoree was Jan VanderMeer, a retired clerical staff member for Northern Illinois University.

VanderMeer originally came on board as a secretary for the university in 1982. It wasn’t until 2015 that she retired from clerical staff.

VanderMeer has community involvement with area organizations, including Safe Passage, DeKalb County Community Gardens and DeKalb Festival Chorus.

Athena Award finalist nominations and letters of support are sent to other chambers of commerce within Illinois that have Athena programs to score and decide each year’s recipient.

DeKalb Chamber Executive Director Matt Duffy said having the chance “to recognize these people is amazing.”

“I’m happy to say that the 35th Athena is the largest attended Athena in the 35 years of holding these,” Duffy said. “With over 300 attendees, we continue to find ways to expand and grow this event.”