New principal at Genoa-Kingston Elementary School next school year

Alapati Uili will be the principal of Genoa-Kingston Elementary School starting in the 2025-26 school year. (Photo provided by Genoa-Kingston School District 424)

GENOA – Genoa-Kingston Elementary School will have a new principal at the start of the next school year, with a familiar face.

Alapati Uili, who has spent the past seven years as assistant principal at Genoa-Kingston Middle School, will move into the top administrative role at at the elementary school in 2025, according to a Genoa-Kingston School District 424 news release.

Uili, a 14-year veteran middle school math teacher, said he’s eager to begin the next step in his career.

“I am honored and excited for this opportunity to continue working in the district that has shaped who I am as an educator for the last two decades,” Uili said in the district’s news release.

He’ll replace Stefanie Hill, who plans to retire at the end of the school year, according to the release. Hill spent 27 years working in various roles at the elementary school. She started her career with the school as a technology teacher before she later became an elementary school principal.

Hill’s replacement will start his role as principal on July 1, 2025.

Uili earned an undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University and his master’s degree from Aurora University, according to the news release.

He said he feels lucky to have the opportunity to become principal.

“I feel fortunate to work with the same great students, staff, and families of Genoa-Kingston in this new capacity,” Uili said in the release. “Together, we will continue to make a positive impact in our community.”