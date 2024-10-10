Kernel’s Gourmet Popcorn opens in Sycamore

Kernel’s Gourmet Popcorn & More is open for business at 610 Plaza Drive Suite 1, Sycamore. The business is owned by the Villwock family. (Photo provided by Catherine Villwock)

SYCAMORE – A new place to find some crunchy and sweet snacks and support local has opened in Sycamore.

Kernel’s Gourmet Popcorn & More is open for business at 610 Plaza Drive Suite 1, Sycamore. The business is owned by the Villwock family.

“We are still fine tuning every little aspect of our store, so we can give you the best experience!” store owners wrote in a post on the shop’s Facebook page. “These hours will extend in the next few weeks. We are honored to be a part of your community and want to serve you well. We hope you all enjoy Kernels as much as we enjoy being a part of Sycamore.”

Offerings include more than what the name suggests: Patrons can browse a slew of choices from gourmet popcorn flavors to chocolates and chocolate-covered goodies, candy and more. The family also owns locations in Geneva and Naperville.

Temporary store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

