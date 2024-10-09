Parking plan outlined for NIU’s Greek life center in DeKalb

Concept art shows an aerial view of the proposed NIU Center for Greek Life, planned for about 2 acres on city-owned property at Blackhawk Boulevard and West Hillcrest Drive. The project has received support from the city of DeKalb and NIU Foundation. Concept art by Lisle-based Farnsworth Group published by city of DeKalb in March 2024. (Photo provided by city of DeKalb)

DeKALB – A DeKalb advisory panel is backing requests made by the NIU Real Estate Foundation as the latest step in a plan for the university to purchase and redevelop a northside city-owned lot for a center devoted to Greek life.

Foundation representatives appeared this week before the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to request the land be rezoned for what officials have said is set to be the “largest privately funded project” in university history behind only Barsema Hall.

The NIU Center for Greek Life is planned for the vacant lot at the intersection of West Hillcrest Drive and Blackhawk Road after a separate proposal by DeKalb County Community Gardens was rescinded. The sale of the land from the city to university has not yet been finalized.

The Commission backed NIU’s plan in a 5-0 vote Monday. Commissioner Steve Becker was absent. DeKalb City Council approval still is needed. The NIU Foundation also will be required to submit a final development plan, along with lighting, landscape and engineering plans for consideration, prior to the start of any construction.

“Having a gathering place, a central hub for some of our Greek fraternities and sororities that don’t currently have houses in which they reside in the neighborhood is sort of the idea of this building,” said Catherine Squires, president and CEO for NIU Foundation.

University leaders have said the facility is meant to help drive and maintain student membership in Greek life.

Making the plan into a reality is still a ways off, however. Officials have previously said construction could begin in 2028, after the university hauls out an expected and extensive fundraising campaign.

One Commissioner expressed concerns over the proposed parking plans. Preliminary development plans for the Greek life center reference 92 parking spaces being allocated for the lot’s redevelopment, city documents show.

Vice Chairman Bill McMahon said parking is “way off base” for the project.

“We run shuttles sometimes from the lower parking lots, around campus, and other locations,” Squires said in reply. “I imagine that that will be thought through as we get to the point that where we’re lucky enough to have interest in events of that size.”

Commissioner Maria Pena Graham asked what the anticipated hours of operation for the building may be.

Squires stressed that the university would strive to be responsive to needs of clientele yet sensitive to the needs of the neighborhood.

“It could be that part of the building has different hours than other parts of the building,” Squires said. “There’s an office area that might be closed for certain hours of the day when students are present or it’s off university hours. Then, some of other spaces that are more study spaces, meeting space, common spaces could be open longer. I think we’ll know a lot more as we get closer. The idea is for it be accessible.”

Commissioner Jerry Wright questioned if there are any commercial uses, such as a Starbucks or McDonalds, planned for inside the Greek life center.

Squires said it is envisioned that the building would be more of a student-centered space.

University leaders said plans for the lot remain in the due diligence phase.

City Manager Bill Nicklas urged the panel for its support, saying that city staff is supportive of the university’s plans.

“This is not the final act, but it is the end of a process that’s been played for about a year-and-a-half or two years,” Nicklas said. “Our next step after this – if the commission supports, if the council supports our recommendation – that would be the closing. There was a purchase and sale agreement that was agreed back in July. ... We’re looking forward to that.”