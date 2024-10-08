Meet and greet DeKalb County election candidates Sunday

Dan Walker and his wife Linda, from Sycamore, vote Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, during the first day of early voting for the Nov. election at the DeKalb County Legislative Center in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – DeKalb County area voters will have a chance to meet and greet candidates that will be on their November ballots at a public event Sunday.

The Meet and Greet, cosponsored by the League of Women Voters of DeKalb County and WNIJ Public Radio, will run from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

All official candidates for the DeKalb County Board, State’s Attorney, Coroner and Circuit Clerk as well as the candidates for State Representative for Illinois House districts 74 and 76 have been invited to attend, according to a news release from the organizers.

The public will have the opportunity to meet the candidates informally, ask them questions and learn about issues facing county and state government. Members of the League will be present to direct voters to the candidates from their County Board and State Representative districts. Light refreshments will be served.

The event is designed to be informal and will not include political speeches or public question sessions, according to the release. Representatives from WNIJ radio station will invite candidates individually into a separate room to record a 1-minute statement introducing themselves and stating what they hope to accomplish in office. Those recordings will be posted on the WNIJ website www.northernpublicradio.org as well as on the Illinois Voter Guide website.

Some candidates may arrive late because of participation in the Cortland Parade, according to the news release.

More information including which candidates will be attending can be found at www.WNIJ.org/election.The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization on a mission to encourage citizens to become informed voters and to make their voices count at the ballot box. For more information, visit www.lwvdkc.org.