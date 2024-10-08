DeKalb residents invited to get in on spooky Halloween fun

David Corral, 2, from DeKalb, walks between his parents Sam and Julie as they trick-or-treat on Halloween Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District will host several Halloween-themed events during the fall.

The registration deadline for the fourth annual DeKalb Halloween House Decorating Contest is Oct. 15. Prizes are awarded in the following categories: Scariest Display, Best Overall Theme, Best Special Effects, and People’s Choice. The entries’ addresses will be published in local media unless specified otherwise. The entry fee is $5 per house.

Staff judging will run from 4 to 11 p.m. Oct. 16. People’s Choice voting is available from Oct. 17 through Oct. 24 on the DeKalb Park District’s Facebook page. Photos of each house will be shared, with the winning image announced by 9 p.m. Oct. 24. Winners will receive a prize package and a yard sign to display.

The Spooktacular Scramble will be held at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at River Heights Golf Course, 1020 Sharon Drive, DeKalb. A Best-Dressed Team Award will be available. The scramble is intended for people ages 18 and older. The scramble costs $100 for groups of two and $200 for groups of four. Registration is required and due Oct. 2. To register, visit golfdekalb.com or call 815-758-1550.

The annual Howl-o-Ween pet costume contest begins at 11 a.m. at Katz Dog Park, 393 W. Dresser Road, DeKalb. Prizes will be awarded in three categories: Howling with Laughter, Best Owner/Pet Costume Combo and Most Spook-tacular. Onsite registration begins at 10:30 a.m.

The Pumpkin Smash’n’Bash and Scarecrow Showcase will be held Nov. 2 at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. Participants can participate in a pumpkin roll competition, pumpkin smash stations and view scarecrows created from recycled materials. Attendees also will be able to enter scarecrows in four categories: Kindergarten through Fifth Grade, Sixth through 12th Grade, Adult, and Family. The entries are due Oct. 24 and cost $8 for residents and $10 for nonresidents.

For information, call 815-758-7756 or visit dekalbparkdistrict.com.