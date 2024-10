The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce welcoming Opportunity House with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce )

GENOA – The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Opportunity House to its membership.

A ribbon-cutting recently was held at one of the organization’s new builds in Genoa.

The house will help individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities lead happy, healthy and productive lives in supported community living with 24-hour residential care.

For information, visit ohinc.org/.