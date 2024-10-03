Sewer repairs needed for DeKalb’s new home of special education program

The future site of DeKalb School District 428's transition program is seen June 17, 2024 at 530 Charter Street in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – DeKalb school officials this week approved about $50,000 in sewer repairs for a Charter Street building that soon will be home to the district’s Beyond One Barb Transition Center for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Officials have said they plan to welcome students to the building, 530 Charter St., by January. The Beyond One Barb special education program, for those ages 18 to 22, gives students hands-on experience and training to help transition students for post-secondary education and life skills. The program previously was housed at DeKalb High School.

The emergency funds for the work already were budgeted for, according to DeKalb School District 428.

“We did come across some unforeseen condition that did come in at a higher price tag than what we would’ve liked to see,” said Tammy Carson, director of facility and safety operations. “When the plumbing was being handled in the sewer area, the sewer pipe connecting to the building was found to not be to the proper code. And in further investigation, it was found that the line to the street was smashed.”

Carson said the emergency repair is a necessity for the district.

“We have to have all that repaired in order to open this building,” she said.

District 428 Board Vice President Christopher Boyes questioned why the property owner would let the district lease the building knowing the sewer’s condition.

Carson said that based on the lease agreement, the sewer work is the district’s responsibility.

When the school board set out to sign a lease for the building in March, district officials decided on a $1.5 million budget for acquisition and construction costs that also included $50,000 in contingency funds.

Carson said that although the district is coming under budget with all other costs at $12,060, the district is in excess of its contingency budget by $4,001.

That means it remains under its $1.5 million budget by $8,059.

Board member Fred Davis asked whether the district is awaiting bids for the emergency repair.

“It was part of the project,” Carson said in response. “Because it was less than 10%, we were able to do it as a change order. And rather than potentially slow up and not open up on time, we continued to do work.”

Carson stressed that these are not final figures for project costs.

“Obviously, we’re not at the end of the project,” she said. “There could still be potential change orders.”