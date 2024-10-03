NIU performances of ‘Mary Stuart’ begin Friday

Northern Illinois University, large red NIU sign outside the Holmes Student Center in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University School of Theatre and Dance will open its 2024 to 2025 season with performances of the verse play “Mary Stuart.”

The play will run from Friday through Oct. 12.

“Mary Stuart,” originally written by Friedrich Schiller, focuses on the conflict between Mary, Queen of Scots and Elizabeth I during the days leading up to Mary’s execution. A cast and crew members talkback will be held following the performance Oct. 5. The talkback is being moderated by Kay Martinovich, NIU associate professor and BFA acting head.

”I fell in love with this play when I first read it,” “Mary Stuart” director Bethany Mangum-Oles said in a news release. “I knew I wanted to work on it in some way; not only for the fantastic roles for womxn but because of the parallels in our current reality. One thing I didn’t expect from the play was the peace I felt from the queens standing in their convictions. The strength and bravery it takes to stand in them fully and unapologetically is enormous. May we all search for that.”

The cast includes Cornelia Reed as Elizabeth, Queen of England; Julia Isabella Prieto as Mary Stuart, Queen of Scots; Tyler Page as Robert Dudley, Earl of Leicester; Sophia Dimond as George Talbot, Earl of Shrewsbury; Hardy Louihis as William Cecil, Lord Burleigh, Lord High Treasurer; David JC Alvarado as Sir William Davison, Secretary of State; Phoebe Aston as Sir Amias Paulet, Keeper of Mary; Paul James Lang as Sir Edward Mortimer, Paulet’s nephew; Skylee Pierce as Count L’Aubespine, the French Ambassador; Phoebe Aston as Sir Andrew Melvil, Mary’s House Steward; Gabby Gozdecki as Hannah Kennedy, Mary’s Nurse; and Delaney Langan as Margaret Curl, Mary’s Attendant.

The NIU production will be directed by Bethany Mangum-Oles. Tickets are available to buy at niumusic.universitytickets.com/.

Performances of “Mary Stuart” begin at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 and 5 and Oct. 10 and 11 at the Black Box Theatre in the NIU Stevens Building. There also will be matinee performances at 2 p.m. Oct. 6 and 12.

For information, visit niuarts.com.