Kishwaukee Concert Band to open 23rd season Oct. 6

The Kishwaukee Concert Band will present "Passport" at 3 p.m. May 18 in the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in DeKalb. (Provided photo)

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Concert Band will open its 23rd concert season Oct. 6 with a concert to honor band member William “Bill” Schulze.

The concert will be at 3 p.m. at the Boutell Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

The concert is free, and seating is wheelchair-accessible.

“Appalachian Journey,” by Brant Kerrick, is based on four fiddle tunes. “American Riversongs,” arranged by Pierre La Plante, is a tribute to an earlier time when rivers and waterways were the nation’s lifeline. Leroy Anderson’s “Clarinet Candy” and Richard Maltby’s “Ballad for Clarinet” are showpieces for differing clarinet styles.

“Ascension,” by Richard D. Standridge, combines hymns into a mortality and beauty meditation. “Lincoln Center Overture,” arranged by Ralph Hermann, is a lively music selection. Jacques Offenbach’s “Ballet Parisien” is a spirited, rhythmic and melodious piece featuring four of his most popular operas.

“Sophisticated Ladies,” by John Edmondson, is a cross-generational celebration of Duke Ellington’s music. “When the Start Began to Fall,” arranged by Fred J. Allen, is based on the song “My Lord, What Morning” by Marian Anderson. T.H. Guild’s “Illinois Loyalty” is the University of Illinois fight song and includes chimes.

The Kishwaukee Concert Band is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization composed of volunteer players older than 18 who have played an instrument in the past.

For information, visit kishconcertband.org or the band’s Facebook page.