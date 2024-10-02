DeKalb police to use new technology to address gun crimes

DeKalb city police, deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and campus police from Northern Illinois University seen outside investigating a shooting that happened about 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, inside a University Village apartment in the 700 block of North Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb. A man and woman suffered serious gunshot wounds and were airlifted by paramedics to a hospital in Rockford, said DeKalb police Chief David Byrd. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – DeKalb police have announced that they’ll put about $25,000 in recently awarded grant money to a new product meant to help address crimes involving guns.

In response to the pressing issue of gun crimes plaguing communities nationwide, the DeKalb Police Department has partnered with Evidence IQ, a company that analyzes firearm evidence called Ballistics IQ and accurately links spent bullet shell casings to specific firearms, according to a news release. DeKalb police said this tool could help them solve gun crimes in the community.

“We believe that proactive intervention is crucial in addressing the issue of gun violence,” Chief David Byrd said. “Our goal is to empower our investigators with the tools they need to solve gun crime cases faster, ultimately saving lives and making our community safer.”

For the program, the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board has awarded a $24,999 grant to the DeKalb Police Department for the purchase of the ballistics detection equipment.

Ballistics IQ is the only automated ballistics imaging triage solution that instantly scans firearm evidence, DeKalb police said.

The portable scanning device generates a crime scene analysis report that reports the number of firearms it suspects were used in a shooting, DeKalb police said. The technology also can suggest to police the best evidence to submit to the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network, which helps law enforcement agencies identify guns used in crimes.