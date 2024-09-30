Record early voting in DeKalb County on first day, says clerk

Tasha Sims, DeKalb County County clerk and recorder, demonstrates how to use the new ballot drop box Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, outside the DeKalb County Administration Building in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – An unprecedented number of people voted on Sept. 26 in DeKalb County, the first day early votes could be placed in the Nov. 5 general election, DeKalb County election officials confirmed.

DeKalb County Clerk and Record Tasha Sims said 268 people voted on the first day of early voting, more than she or Jessica Piecko, her office’s chief deputy of elections have ever seen.

“Holy mole, the turnout is incredible so far,” Piecko said. “We’re way busier than I thought we were going to be on the first day.”

Sims said they had “a bit of a line” when they first opened their office on Sept. 26.

“It’s a good thing, and I’m glad people are participating,” Sims said. “I’m glad they’re just coming in and voting early, and getting it done.”

DeKalb County residents have until Oct. 8 to register in person, and until Oct. 20 to register online. Eligible voters can also register on Nov. 5, the same day as the general election, however.

Those needing to register to vote on the same day as the general election will have to go to the county’s Election Day Registration Center in the DeKalb County Administration Building, 110 E Sycamore St, in Sycamore, or a polling place that can accommodate the voter’s address, according the clerk’s office.

Registered voters also can place their ballot early at the DeKalb County Administration Building, but other voter’s don’t necessarily have to.

Piecko said just shy of 5,000 vote-by-mail ballots are expected to be mailed by Monday, and this year DeKalb County residents will have a new way to deliver their ballots.

Instead of only being able to fill out their ballot and return it to sender, the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, voters also are encouraged to drop off their ballots in a new ballot drop box on county property in Sycamore.

The ballot drop box, located between DeKalb County’s two predominant county buildings at 110 E. Sycamore St. in Sycamore, was purchased at the end of 2023.

“It’s just another convenient way for voters who may not want to put their ballot back in the mail,” Sims said. “They can simply drive through and stay in their car and put their ballot in the box. They can walk up to it.”

Two judges, representing both main political parties, will be required to pick up the ballots dropped off in the ballot box every day between Sept. 26 and Nov. 5, jobs that Sims said her office will need to pay for. The ballot box will close at 7 p.m. on Election Day, like the rest of the polls.

A continuously running surveillance camera connected to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and an extra light have been installed to deter nefarious acts, Sims said.

Sims said she received some mixed reviews of her decision to purchase and install DeKalb County’s first ballot drop box.

“Some people weren’t quite sure, they thought this was something new,” Sims said. “There is over 41 other counties in Illinois that have had these boxes for many years. Some of them have many, many boxes. It’s not a new concept, it’s just not something DeKalb County has had.”